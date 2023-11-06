Open Menu

Nine Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Nine shopkeepers booked over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Nine shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates checked various points, including Manzoor Hayyat colony, Bhalwal road, Sillanwali road and found that shopkeepers named Muhammad Yar, Ghulam Rasool, Manzoor Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Abid Ali, Ali Hassan Zulqarnain, Aslam and Qasim were selling eatable items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate imposed fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging and booked them.

