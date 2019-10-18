Nine shopkeepers fined on profiteers in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) -:Special price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine of Rs35,000 on nine profiteers.

Official source said here Friday that price checking team checked prices of edible items at Sargodha Raoad, Lasani Pulli and other areas and imposed fine amounting Rs 35000 on nine shopkeepers.