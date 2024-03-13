Nine Shopkeepers Held, 17 Booked For Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) About nine shopkeepers were arrested with 17 others booked after 1584 shops were checked during crackdown on illegal profiteers here Wednesday.
In Kot Addu, 218 shops were visited to check sale and purchase in a day.
According to spokesman of the district administration, about Rs.183500 fine was imposed on profiteering and hoarding.
Registration of FIRs were made against the three shopkeepers over the violation with at least ten others were made arrested by the police.
The Crackdown was going to be held on daily basis to ensure supply of food items on controled prices during Ramazan.
Deputy Commissioner Kot Addo said that high-priced, illegal profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He vowed that all food items would be made available at official rates in the holy month.
