Nine shopkeepers held for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates arrested nine shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Muhammadi Colony,Wagowal,Jhaniya Shah, and arrested shopkeepers- Kafeel,Akhtar,Muhammad Shahzad,Khurram,Asal Khan,Sikandar,Muhammad khan,Arshad and Tanveer. The magistrates also imposed fines on various violators registered cases against the accused.