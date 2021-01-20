Nine shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed nine shops built in a residential plot near here on wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said during checking, the AC and his team found that nine shops were constructed near City Housing at Sargodha Road illegally withoutcommercialization of residential plots. To which, the AC sealed the shops and directed theirowners to fulfill legal requirements.