UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Shops Sealed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Nine shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed nine shops built in a residential plot near here on wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said during checking, the AC and his team found that nine shops were constructed near City Housing at Sargodha Road illegally withoutcommercialization of residential plots. To which, the AC sealed the shops and directed theirowners to fulfill legal requirements.

Related Topics

Road Sargodha Housing

Recent Stories

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

10 minutes ago

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks ..

10 minutes ago

‘Mufti Qavi kissed me on my forehead,’ says Ha ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;We support world&#039;s drive to a low-carbo ..

25 minutes ago

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.