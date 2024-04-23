Open Menu

Nine Shops Sealed, Items Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The civil defense department has sealed nine shops and confiscated material of six

others on charge of illegal gas decanting in different parts of the city.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said here on Tuesday that civil defense teams

checked various gas shops in the city and found illegal gas decanting in nine shops

on Abdullah Pur, Daewoo Road, Satiana Road and Sargodha Road.

Meanwhile, the civil defense teams found SIX shopkeepers involved in illegal business

of gas cylinders. The teams confiscated material from the shops and got cases registered

against the accused.

