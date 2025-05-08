Nine shops sealed over illegal leather trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In a decisive move against illegal and environmentally hazardous businesses, the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan sealed nine shops involved in the unlawful leather trade near Bannu Adda.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Department, revenue staff, and local police.

The action was initiated following public complaints regarding unsanitary and unauthorized business practices in the area.

According to officials, the sealed shops were found to be violating health and safety regulations.

The assistant commissioner emphasized that illegal and environmentally harmful commercial activities will not be tolerated in urban areas and assured that strict enforcement actions will continue.

This move reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring public health, environmental protection, and compliance with legal trade practices.

