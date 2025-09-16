Nine shops sealed over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) conducted inspections across the district to ensure price control and the proper display of official rate lists at flour, bread, and grocery outlets.

During the operation, nine shops were sealed in Fatehpur, Jalalpur Jattan, and Mangowal. Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer PERA Gujrat, Ayesha Gondal, stated that essential commodities must be sold at official rates without compromise. She added that strict action would continue against violators to ensure compliance and protect consumer rights.