Open Menu

Nine Shops Sealed Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Nine shops sealed over profiteering

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) conducted inspections across the district to ensure price control and the proper display of official rate lists at flour, bread, and grocery outlets.

During the operation, nine shops were sealed in Fatehpur, Jalalpur Jattan, and Mangowal. Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer PERA Gujrat, Ayesha Gondal, stated that essential commodities must be sold at official rates without compromise. She added that strict action would continue against violators to ensure compliance and protect consumer rights.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

2 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

4 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan