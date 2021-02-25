Nine shops, stores sealed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed nine shops, stores and imposed Rs 22,000 fine over corona SOPs violation here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed three shops --Master paints, Sajid pan shop and Mosa mobile shop and imposed Rs 22,000 fine on them.

Assistant Commissioner city Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops including Hafiz sweets, Neimat shereen, Lahore sweets, Gulshan shereen, Butt pharmacy and Adeel Mobiles.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown,besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.