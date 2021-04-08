UrduPoint.com
Nine SHOs Removed From Their Positions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhary has removed nine Station House Officer (SHOs) from their positions over their criminal record and further action against them was under progress.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that IG Punjab had issued orders to remove the police officers from their positions who had criminal record or involved in patronizing outlaws.

The CPO removed 9 SHOs from their positions including SHO Lundianwala Imtiaz Ahmad, SHO Rodala Mujahid Hussain, SHO Garh Shafqat Hussain, SHO Sadar Tandlianwala Alamdar Hussain, SHO City Sammundri Tariq Ameer, SHO Batala Colony Zahid Hussain, SHO People's Colony Nasir Mehmood, SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad Waheed Shahid, SHO Kotwali MuhammadAsim Khan.

These officers were directed to immediately report at police lines and further action against them was under progress, spokesman added.

