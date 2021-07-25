Nine SHOs transferred

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Suhail Ch has transferred nine Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district.

According to a notification, Inspector Ayyub Sahi was transferred and posted as SHO Khurrianwala, SI Zafar Iqbal as SHO Saddar Faisalabad, SI Asif Nadeem Butt as SHO Chak Jhumra, Incharge Investigation Batala Colony Syed Qasim Abbas Gohar as SHO Sahianwala, SI Saqib Riaz posted at police lines, Incharge Investigation Dijkot Rae Asif Khan as SHO Peoples Colony, SHO ShahidAli Awan at police lines, SHO Samanabad Muhammad Junaid Nazir police lines, SI Mian Asgar asSHO Samanabad.