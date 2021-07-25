UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine SHOs Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Nine SHOs transferred

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Suhail Ch has transferred nine Station House Officers (SHOs) in the district.

According to a notification, Inspector Ayyub Sahi was transferred and posted as SHO Khurrianwala, SI Zafar Iqbal as SHO Saddar Faisalabad, SI Asif Nadeem Butt as SHO Chak Jhumra, Incharge Investigation Batala Colony Syed Qasim Abbas Gohar as SHO Sahianwala, SI Saqib Riaz posted at police lines, Incharge Investigation Dijkot Rae Asif Khan as SHO Peoples Colony, SHO ShahidAli Awan at police lines, SHO Samanabad Muhammad Junaid Nazir police lines, SI Mian Asgar asSHO Samanabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Saddar

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

36 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Five new sites in Arab, Europe regions inscribed o ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.