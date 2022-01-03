Nine SHOs transferred in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed transferred nine Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations.

According to police spokesman here on Monday, Inspector Abdul Majeed was posted at Phularwan, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naseem posted as SHO at Mela, Sub-Inspector Habib Nawaz posted as SHO at Cantt police station, Sub-Inspector Abdul Samad posted at Bhalwal city, Sub-Inspector Azhar Iqbal posted as SHO at Mid Ranjha, Sub-Inspector Tariq Nadeem posted as SHO at Laksiyan, Sub-Inspector Ali Nawaz Shah posted as SHO at Tarkhanawala, Sub-Inspector Shamsher Khan posted as SHO at Sadr police station and Inspector Raja Zafar was transferred from Tarkhanawala police station and posted at police line.