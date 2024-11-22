Nine Shot In Rivals Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Nine people suffered gunshots wounds by their rivals firing over old enmity in Tarkhanwala police jurisdiction on Friday.
Police said that Furqan Jhamat (44) resident of Farooqa area along with his relatives -- Azam, Asif, Sohail, Wasim, Shafique, Rehman and others,was going on motorcycles to attend hearing of a case in court when their rivals Kamran (38),Bhola (40) resident of same locality opened fire at them.
Resultantly, they all sustained bullet injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the injured to hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 96,400 cusecs water18 seconds ago
-
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case4 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held10 minutes ago
-
Science, Art exhibition holds in Girls college Larkana20 minutes ago
-
Police officers directed to sign agreements with hospitals, colleges for welfare of Dera range’ pe ..20 minutes ago
-
PM directs implementation as IT ministry presents action plan on $25bln IT exports20 minutes ago
-
Indian troops’ savagery uncovered in Kishtwar as civilians endure horrific torture30 minutes ago
-
KP Health Advisor urges parents to vaccinate children against diphtheria30 minutes ago
-
7th meeting of BASR held30 minutes ago
-
KP govt eliminates job quota for employees’ heirs30 minutes ago
-
Universal Diabetic day observed in CMC Larkana30 minutes ago
-
Man and his daughter killed in road accident40 minutes ago