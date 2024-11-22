Open Menu

Nine Shot In Rivals Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Nine shot in rivals firing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Nine people suffered gunshots wounds by their rivals firing over old enmity in Tarkhanwala police jurisdiction on Friday.

Police said that Furqan Jhamat (44) resident of Farooqa area along with his relatives -- Azam, Asif, Sohail, Wasim, Shafique, Rehman and others,was going on motorcycles to attend hearing of a case in court when their rivals Kamran (38),Bhola (40) resident of same locality opened fire at them.

Resultantly, they all sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the injured to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

