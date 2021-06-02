UrduPoint.com
Nine Shot Injured Over Minor Conflict In Clifton

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:54 PM

Nine shot injured over minor conflict in Clifton

As many as nine persons were shot injured by a security guard during drama shooting over a minor conflict in Clifton area on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as nine persons were shot injured by a security guard during drama shooting over a minor conflict in Clifton area on Wednesday.

SSP South Zubair Nazir told APP that the drama production staff was having their lunch in a car porch of a house, located in Khayaban-e-Shujat, Clifton, where the guard deployed for security asked them not to use the porch for lunch.

Security guard namely Gul shot a fire as a result of which nine persons identified as Muhammad Yousuf, Akber, Zahid, Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Awais, Farhan Alam, Shahzad, Faisal Mehmood and Qamber Ali received minor injuries.

Accused guard had been arrested by Clifton Police Station and further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

