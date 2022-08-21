UrduPoint.com

Nine Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom As Army Vehicle Plunges Into Nullah In Bagh: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 08:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom after their vehicle met an accident during a routine military duty and fell into a Nullah in Shaujabad area of Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) early that morning.

Besides, four soldiers were injured who were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The funeral prayers of all Shuhada (martyrs) were offered at Mangla garrison where Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and military officials attended the Namaz-e-Janaza . Jasde Khaki (bodies) of Shuhada would be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

