Open Menu

Nine Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom After Suicide Bomber Targeted Military Convoy In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bomber targeted military convoy in Bannu

Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom after a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself while targeting a military convoy in general area Jani Khel of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom after a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself while targeting a military convoy in general area Jani Khel of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the nine soldiers Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali also embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while five soldiers were injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The area was cordoned by the security forces and sanitization was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army ISPR Suicide

Recent Stories

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

8 minutes ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

8 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister deliberates on new meas ..

Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' ..

8 minutes ago
 Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP su ..

Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP suggests

8 minutes ago
 Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in As ..

Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup

7 minutes ago
 PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cab ..

PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cable television licence

7 minutes ago
Iceland to resume whaling under stricter condition ..

Iceland to resume whaling under stricter conditions

7 minutes ago
 Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overco ..

Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overcome economic challenges

8 minutes ago
 Accused involved in using children for gutka suppl ..

Accused involved in using children for gutka supply arrested

8 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independen ..

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independence in UN Security Council vote

58 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of Rahma bint Hamoud Al Busaidi

59 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole South African President over v ..

UAE leaders condole South African President over victims of building fire

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan