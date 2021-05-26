UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Stolen Motorcycles Recovered, 2 Held

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:38 PM

Nine stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 held

Police have arrested two member gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash amounting Rs 55,000 from their possession, informed police spokesman on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two member gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash amounting Rs 55,000 from their possession, informed police spokesman on Wednesday.

During the course of action, Pirwadhai police has arrested the accused during an operation conducting in the area.

Police have registered a case against both of them and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team for arresting the motorbike lifter adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

18 minutes ago

Assad dismisses critics as Syria votes to extend h ..

3 minutes ago

Five dead as another cyclone batters India

3 minutes ago

Govt focusing on broadening tax net: Shaukat Tarin ..

3 minutes ago

Railways retrieves petrol pump in anti-encroachmen ..

3 minutes ago

KP CM announces 25% increase in salaries, Rs. 4000 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.