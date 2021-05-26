Nine stolen motorcycles recovered, 2 held

Police have arrested two member gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash amounting Rs 55,000 from their possession, informed police spokesman on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two member gang and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, cash amounting Rs 55,000 from their possession, informed police spokesman on Wednesday.

During the course of action, Pirwadhai police has arrested the accused during an operation conducting in the area.

Police have registered a case against both of them and started investigation. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team for arresting the motorbike lifter adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements and criminals.