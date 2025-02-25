Nine Sugar Sale Points Set Up In Lodhran Dist
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 08:44 PM
In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, substantial measures have been taken to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, substantial measures have been taken to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.
While addressing a press briefing at her office, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir announced that a central Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar has been established at the Model Bazaar Lodhran. In addition, nine sugar sale points have been set up across the district to ensure the easy availability of sugar at subsidized rates.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Syed Waseem Hassan, has been appointed as the focal person for media coordination regarding Ramadan arrangements. The briefing was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Ashraf Saleh, and other district officers.
Dr. Lubna Nazir informed the media that the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar will offer essential commodities such as flour, sugar, ghee, chicken, vegetables, fruits, clothes, footwear, and other Eid-related items at discounted prices.
To ensure the availability of quality products at affordable rates, the bazaar would be fully monitored. She also mentioned that the official prices of food items have been notified, and price control magistrates have been directed to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against overpricing.
The DC emphasized that the top priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was to provide maximum relief to the public during Ramadan. She assured that all departments were working together to ensure that the arrangements at the Ramadan Sahulat bazar were foolproof and that citizens receive every possible relief during the holy month.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail
Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards
DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..
Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist
4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University
Punjab University organizes two-day international conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist54 seconds ago
-
4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University55 seconds ago
-
IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with friends2 hours ago
-
PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds2 hours ago
-
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case2 hours ago
-
2 accused of 2024 Gujar Khan murder arrested2 hours ago
-
Secretary for facilitating private sector to boost defence exports2 hours ago
-
Reko Diq Mining Company’s Nokkundi Sports Festival concludes with enthusiasm2 hours ago
-
DIG chairs meeting on operation against criminal elements in Jacobabad2 hours ago
-
Independent journalism integral part of democracy: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, N ..2 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the Basic Health Center2 hours ago
-
CM Inspection Surveillance Directorate chief visits SPS2 hours ago