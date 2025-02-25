Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist

In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, substantial measures have been taken to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, substantial measures have been taken to provide maximum relief to the public during the holy month of Ramadan.

While addressing a press briefing at her office, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir announced that a central Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar has been established at the Model Bazaar Lodhran. In addition, nine sugar sale points have been set up across the district to ensure the easy availability of sugar at subsidized rates.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Syed Waseem Hassan, has been appointed as the focal person for media coordination regarding Ramadan arrangements. The briefing was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Ashraf Saleh, and other district officers.

Dr. Lubna Nazir informed the media that the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar will offer essential commodities such as flour, sugar, ghee, chicken, vegetables, fruits, clothes, footwear, and other Eid-related items at discounted prices.

To ensure the availability of quality products at affordable rates, the bazaar would be fully monitored. She also mentioned that the official prices of food items have been notified, and price control magistrates have been directed to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against overpricing.

The DC emphasized that the top priority of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was to provide maximum relief to the public during Ramadan. She assured that all departments were working together to ensure that the arrangements at the Ramadan Sahulat bazar were foolproof and that citizens receive every possible relief during the holy month.