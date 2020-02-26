UrduPoint.com
Nine Suspects Held As Police Speed Up Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the Hyderabad Police have arrested 9 accused and recovered large quantity of poisonous mainpuri, Indian Gutka and several bottles of liquor from their custody

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the Hyderabad Police have arrested 9 accused and recovered large quantity of poisonous mainpuri, Indian Gutka and several bottles of liquor from their custody.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad, Adeel Hussain Chandio, Police also sped up the crackdown against gutka, mainpuri and liquor sellers in the limits of city's different Police Stations.

The City Police during routine checking arrested accused Saifullah s/o Abdul Gafar Shaikh from the main gate of Khalid Memorial High school and recovered 200 mainpuris from his possession.

The Market Police during routine patrolling arrested an accused Rehman s/o Ashraf Bengali from OPD roundabout and recovered 120 mainpuris from his possession.

The Sakhi Peer Police during routine checking arrested accused Zohaib s/o Mohammad Shamim Qureshi from Timber Market road and recovered 250 poisonous Gutkas from his possession.

A section Police during checking arrested accused Umar s/o Rafiullah Qureshi from Latifabad No: 08 and recovered 250 mainpuris from his possession.

The Phulleli Police during checking at Islamabad area arrested accused Muhammad Hussain s/o Muhammad Hanif Qureshi recovered 60 poisonous mainpuris and 18 kilogram substance used for making it from his possession.

The cases under sections of 260, 270 and 337-J of Pakistan penal code were registered against all the accused in the respective Police Stations.

The B-Section Police arrested accused Anwar Hussain s/o Ghulam Hussain Macchi during checking near Bilal Masjid Latifabad No: 10 and recovered four bottles of whisky and 20 liters of local made raw liquor from his possession.

The Hussainabad Police during patrolling arrested the accused Babar s/o Muharam Macchi from protective embankment of Hussainabad area and recovered three bottles of whisky from his custody.

The Bhittai Nagar Police arrested accused Mubarak s/o Manik Lashari during checking near Jamshoro Bridge and recovered two bottles of whisky from his possession.

A team of Paban Police Post during patrolling at link road Bakhsho Lashari arrested accused Ghulam Mustafa s/o Mohammad Saleem Kanbooh and recovered two bottles of whisky from his possession.

The cases under section � Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order against the accused and started the investigation.

