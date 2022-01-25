UrduPoint.com

Nine Suspects Held During Search Operation In Koral

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Nine suspects held during search operation in Koral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as nine suspects were taken into custody by the capital police including four criminals during search and combing operation in Koral areas on Tuesday.

Some 150 houses,10 shops and 60 persons were searched during the operation while two motorbikes without document were shifted to police station, a police spokesman said.

He said, Four criminals including three drug peddlers also arrested with drug and arm ammunition and cases were registered against them.

The search operations were being conducted across the city on direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to ensure law and order, he added.

