Nine Suspects Held In Multan

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Nine suspects held in Multan

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine suspects during house-to-house search operation in various parts of the district on Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested nine suspects during house-to-house search operation in various parts of the district on Friday night.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled the areas of Basti Ghallanwali, Swera Chowk, Model Town and Basto Odaanwali, in the precincts of Cantt, Gulgasht, Bahauddin Zakaria and Sadar police stations, respectively and made bio-metric identification of 64 people.

The teams arrested nine suspects after they failed to prove their identification and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

