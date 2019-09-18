UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Suspects Of Chunian Incident Held

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:43 PM

Nine suspects of Chunian incident held

Police have arrested nine suspects of Chunian incident and got their samples for DNA test

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have arrested nine suspects of Chunian incident and got their samples for DNA test.

Police said on Wednesday that one of the slain child had been identified while the identity of two others has yet to be established.

The children are beyond the recognition due to their putrefied bodies.

The identity of nine-year-old Faizan Ramzan, who was abducted a day ago, was confirmed while the identity of eight-year-old Ali Husnain and nine-year-old Salman Akram who were abducted between August 15 and 18, has yet to be established. However, those bodies which have not been identified were shifted to hospital and their DNA samples were sent to Lahore for identification.

After DNA test, their bodies would be handed over to their parents.

According to medical report, Faizan Ramzan was killed after unnatural offence, police said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people staged a protest and blocked road. Later, the protesters dispersed on the assurance by the police that justice would be provided to the heirs of slain children.

It may be mentioned here that three bodies of children were recovered from a deserted area of industrial estate near Chunian a day before.

However, the police were directed by Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja to accelerate the efforts for the recovery of another abducted Imran (12).

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Police Law Minister Road Chunian May August From

Recent Stories

Turkish delegate visits Punjab University

3 minutes ago

Highlighting Kashmir issue is govt's top priority: ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals Sheikh Medical ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos Unveils Cost of New Reusable Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Next Meeting of Contact Group on Donbas to Be Held ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Calls Video of Simulated Russia-U ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.