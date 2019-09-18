Nine suspects of Chunian incident held

Police have arrested nine suspects of Chunian incident and got their samples for DNA test

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Police have arrested nine suspects of Chunian incident and got their samples for DNA test.

Police said on Wednesday that one of the slain child had been identified while the identity of two others has yet to be established.

The children are beyond the recognition due to their putrefied bodies.

The identity of nine-year-old Faizan Ramzan, who was abducted a day ago, was confirmed while the identity of eight-year-old Ali Husnain and nine-year-old Salman Akram who were abducted between August 15 and 18, has yet to be established. However, those bodies which have not been identified were shifted to hospital and their DNA samples were sent to Lahore for identification.

After DNA test, their bodies would be handed over to their parents.

According to medical report, Faizan Ramzan was killed after unnatural offence, police said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people staged a protest and blocked road. Later, the protesters dispersed on the assurance by the police that justice would be provided to the heirs of slain children.

It may be mentioned here that three bodies of children were recovered from a deserted area of industrial estate near Chunian a day before.

However, the police were directed by Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja to accelerate the efforts for the recovery of another abducted Imran (12).