Nine Tailors Arrested For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

The district administration Mardan has arrested nine tailors and sealed their shops for violating the prescribed rate list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration Mardan has arrested nine tailors and sealed their shops for violating the prescribed rate list.

Acting on the deluge of public complaints about overcharging, Assistant Commissioner Mardan paid a surprise visit to the markets on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif and inspected rates at different tailors' shops.

During the inspection, immediate action was taken against the lawbreakers for exorbitant prices.

The DC has asked tailors of the district to follow the prescribed rate list and instructed the officials concerned to take strict action against the violators.

