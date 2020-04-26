Nine terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :At least nine terrorists were killed and one apprehended in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Wazaristan District late Saturday night.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) weapons and ammunition was also recovered in the operation.

Two brave soldiers Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Sepoy Sakum Dad embraced Shahadat and five got injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists during sanitization of the area.

Martyred Lance Naik Abdul Waheed, aged 29, is resident of village Raj Kandi, Tehsil and District Muzafarabbad. He has left behind three sons and a daughter.

The 33 years old Sepoy Sakum Dad who also embraced martyrdom was resident of Bandi Awan Tajawal, Changla Gali, Abbotabad.

Shaheed Sakum Dad, had left behind one son and a daughter to mourn his death.