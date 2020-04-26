UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan Operation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Nine terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :At least nine terrorists were killed and one apprehended in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Wazaristan District late Saturday night.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) weapons and ammunition was also recovered in the operation.

Two brave soldiers Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Sepoy Sakum Dad embraced Shahadat and five got injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists during sanitization of the area.

Martyred Lance Naik Abdul Waheed, aged 29, is resident of village Raj Kandi, Tehsil and District Muzafarabbad. He has left behind three sons and a daughter.

The 33 years old Sepoy Sakum Dad who also embraced martyrdom was resident of Bandi Awan Tajawal, Changla Gali, Abbotabad.

Shaheed Sakum Dad, had left behind one son and a daughter to mourn his death.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Exchange ISPR Kandi

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

13 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

13 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

13 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.