Nine Tezgam Victims Airlifted To Italian Burn Unit Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:12 PM

Nine victims of Ralawpind-bound Tezgam with multiple injuries were airlifted to the Pak-Italian Modern Burn Unit here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Nine victims of Ralawpind-bound Tezgam with multiple injuries were airlifted to the Pak-Italian Modern Burn Unit here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood told APP, that victims of Poly trauma having burns, head injuries and fractures had been airlifted to the health facility.

He said they were stable while another helicopter would reach here soon with other victims.

Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit Head Dr Naheed Chaudhary stated that out of nine victims, three with head injuries and fractures had been shifted to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Nishtar Hospital.

Dr Naheed said they had 15 per cent burns poly trauma showed that most of patients were those who jumped out of the train, adding that inhalation injuries were serious, including inhalation of smoke, toxic gases and burning of lungs.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited the hospital to review arrangements made for the victims of the train. He ordered for managing another 30 beds for this purpose.

