UrduPoint.com

Nine Touts Rounded Up Outside Excise Office

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Nine touts rounded up outside excise office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Atleast nine touts were caught red-handed outside the excise office here on Friday for ripping the public off in the guise of helping them.

Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Awaid Bhatti conducted a raid following public complaints against the touts and agents.

Talking to the media, he said the arrested persons were shifted to the Industrial Area Police Station where cases would be registered against them.

An effective and comprehensive crackdown against tout mafia would continue for the cleansing of the department, he added.

Being a focal person of the Excise and Taxation Department, he also interacted with the applicants and assured early redressal of the problems conveyed by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the E&T Office collects prescribed taxes and duties on behalf of the government, including entertainment duty, liquor permits, spirit permits, professional tax, property dealer's tax, tobacco vend fee and the registration and transfer of vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicles Media Government

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

4 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

4 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.