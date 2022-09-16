Nine touts rounded up outside excise office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Atleast nine touts were caught red-handed outside the excise office here on Friday for ripping the public off in the guise of helping them.

Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Awaid Bhatti conducted a raid following public complaints against the touts and agents.

Talking to the media, he said the arrested persons were shifted to the Industrial Area Police Station where cases would be registered against them.

An effective and comprehensive crackdown against tout mafia would continue for the cleansing of the department, he added.

Being a focal person of the Excise and Taxation Department, he also interacted with the applicants and assured early redressal of the problems conveyed by them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the E&T Office collects prescribed taxes and duties on behalf of the government, including entertainment duty, liquor permits, spirit permits, professional tax, property dealer's tax, tobacco vend fee and the registration and transfer of vehicles.