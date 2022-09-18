UrduPoint.com

Nine Touts Rounded Up Outside Excise Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Atleast nine touts caught red-handedly outside the excise office who minted money off the public in lieu of helping them. Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Awaid Bhatti conducted a raid following public complaints against the agents.

Talking to APP, he said the arrested persons were shifted to the Industrial Area Police Station where cases will be registered against them. An effective and comprehensive crackdown against tout mafia would continue for the cleansing of the department, he added.

Being a focal person excise and taxation department, he also interacted with the applicants and listened their problems. He assured of their complaints' redressal at the earliest. The Excise and Taxation Office collects prescribed taxes and duties on behalf of the government, including entertainment duty, liquor permits, spirit permits, professional tax, property dealer's tax, tobacco vend fee and the registration and transfer of vehicles.

