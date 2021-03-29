Nine transporters challaned over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Regional Transport Authority issued challans to nine public transport vehicles over violation of the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Monday.

According to official sources, a team, headed by the RTA secretary, visited city terminal, Kohistan Express and new Subhan Travels, and checked implementation on the corona SOPs in public transport vehicles.

The team issued challans to nine transporters over violations.