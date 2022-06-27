Nine University of Agriculture Faisalabad students get scholarship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Nine undergraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) got the scholarships under North American Alumni Association Scholarship.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with association representative Prof Dr Muhammad Younis, disbursed cheques at a ceremony here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that by design, the university took admission on urban-rural quota in order to equip the rural population with the modern agricultural sector. He said that the university was providing scholarships to thousands of students to continue their journey of education and progress.

He stressed upon the agri scientists to come up with more valuable research works keeping the agricultural issues and farming community problems in view.

Director Financial Assistance and University Advancement Prof Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan also spoke.