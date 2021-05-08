Nine uplift projects costing Rs 51.8 mln approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The nine uplift projects including four roads and five minis drain projects of district Rajanpur were approved as Rs 51.8 would be spent on the projects.

Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad approved the projects while presiding over divisional sugarcane development cess committee meeting on Saturday.

The four roads from field to sugar mills would be built while five mini drains would be constructed at Rajanpur .

The projects included Kotla Landan petrol pump to basti Muhammad Ramzan would be constructed at a cost of Rs 18 million, Rs 2.

1 million to be spent on Basti Awan Qutub canal to Pull Jageer gabol road and others.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that approval for construction of field to sugar mills link roads was given and added that transportation of sugarcane loaded vehicles would be at these roads.

He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of material in these projects while the representatives of the growers organizations alongwith sugar mills would monitor the work.