Nine van passengers injured in road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as nine persons were injured in Van and truck collision in Jampur city police limits on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger Van was heading to Rajanpur from Jampur , when it reached near Laani by pass collided with a speeding truck coming from opposite side resultantly 9 Van passengers, who were the residents of city Jampur, sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Aslam,Aqib,Aqeel,Nazim,Usman,Shafiqu,Ghulam sarwer and Rashid.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital by Rescuers for necessary treatment.

The police sources said that the incident was occurred due to over speeding of a truck driver, while an FIR has been registered against the truck driver.