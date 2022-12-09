Nine vehicles fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) imposed fine on nine vehicles on the charge of overcharging.

According to the sources here on Friday,the team conducted raid at Sargodha-Lahore road and Faisalabad road and imposed fine amounting to Rs 44500 to nine vehicles for overcharging.

The action was taken following public complaints about violation of officially notified fare list, said transport Authority sources.