Nine vehicles impounded during Ramadan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Head Muhammadwala check post impounded Nine vehicles over different types of violations during separate operations in Ramzan .

According to PHP spokesman, the officials checked various vehicles and impounded two overloaded vehicles, two for using sub-standard LPG cylinders and five other vehicles on over speeding.

The PHP officials also provided assistance to 53 road users while provided yellow stickers to 35 slow vehicles.

The PHP officials removed 11 encroachments from the roadside for causing problems in uninterrupted traffic flow and also checked 13 vehicles loaded with cattle and verified the documents, the spokesman said.

The officials reunited two waif and stray kids with their families. The check post officials also launched a tree plantation campaign and planted various sapling inside the check post said spokesman.