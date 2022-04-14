UrduPoint.com

Nine Vehicles Impounded During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 02:57 PM

Nine vehicles impounded during Ramadan

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Head Muhammadwala check post impounded Nine vehicles over different types of violations during separate operations in Ramzan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Head Muhammadwala check post impounded Nine vehicles over different types of violations during separate operations in Ramzan .

According to PHP spokesman, the officials checked various vehicles and impounded two overloaded vehicles, two for using sub-standard LPG cylinders and five other vehicles on over speeding.

The PHP officials also provided assistance to 53 road users while provided yellow stickers to 35 slow vehicles.

The PHP officials removed 11 encroachments from the roadside for causing problems in uninterrupted traffic flow and also checked 13 vehicles loaded with cattle and verified the documents, the spokesman said.

The officials reunited two waif and stray kids with their families. The check post officials also launched a tree plantation campaign and planted various sapling inside the check post said spokesman.

Related Topics

LPG Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Philippine Peso Post From

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

35 seconds ago
 Macao's forex reserves rise to 26.72 bln USD by Ma ..

Macao's forex reserves rise to 26.72 bln USD by March

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children a ..

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

2 minutes ago
 Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' as Moscow thr ..

Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' as Moscow threatens to strike Kyiv

3 minutes ago
 Over 300 COVID-19 patients discharged from Shangha ..

Over 300 COVID-19 patients discharged from Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.