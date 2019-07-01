UrduPoint.com
Nine Victims Of Hassanabad Incident Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:18 PM

Nine victims of Hassanabad incident laid to rest

Nine victims of Hassanabad incident were laid to rest here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Nine victims of Hassanabad incident were laid to rest here on Monday.

Earlier, their funeral prayers were held at Ghanta Ghar Chowk which was attended by Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar and a large number of people from all walks of life.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Ajmal with the abetment of his brother Ashmal, and father Muhammad Zafar allegedly shot at and killed eight members of his in-laws in Hassanabad area.

Six of them died on the spot while four others sustained bullet injuries and they were rushed to hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries. While the ninth victim Saim Hassan died on Monday (today) in the hospital.

