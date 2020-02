Nine villages provided electricity in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provided electricity to nine villages with total cost of Rs 6.39 million.

According to FESCO spokesperson here on Tuesday, nine villages in the region were provided the facility. He said Rs 0.

561 million were incurred for providing electricity in chak 42-JB-I, Rs 0.528 million in chak 42-JB-II, Rs 0.865 million in Chak 144-RB, Rs 0.676 million in Chak 142-RB, Rs 0.581 in Chak 154-RB, Rs 0.609 million in Chak 106-JB, Rs 0.714 million in Chak No 0.714 million, Rs 0.865 million in Chak No 144-RB, and Rs 0.999 million were incurred on electrification of Chak No 45-JB.