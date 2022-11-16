Nine violators arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Police arrested nine persons over installation of fake registration number plates, rash driving and blue revolving lights on vehicles during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Wednesday that Shahzeb of Chak No 51-JB, Muhammad Saleem of Small Estate, Imran and Sanaullah, and Talib Hussain of Chak No 447-GB were nabbed over installation of fake registration plates on motorcycles.

They were sent behind the bars.Zulifqar and Aslam from Jail road and Zaid from Fareedi Chowk Madina town were apprehended over rash driving.A villager Ali Nawaz was held near Chak 75-JB, Sohal over installing blue revolving light on the vehicle.