Nine Water Schemes Of Rs 49b Approved
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The third governing body meeting of the Punjab Clean Water Authority (PCWA) approved the Chief Minister Punjab's Clean Water Program Phase-I, and approved 9 water schemes at a cost of Rs.49 billion.
According to details, the completion of the program will benefit more than 27 million people in Punjab, 4666 water centers including water filtration plants will be built in Punjab.
Bottling plants will also be set up in Khushab, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting was chaired by Chairman Governing Body of the Clean Water Authority Chaudhry Zahid Akram.
Zahid Akram said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister, a historic project was approved for the people.
CEO Naveed Ahmed said that the program was prepared keeping in mind the Green Punjab Initiative, adding, solar credit will be made possible through the Chief Minister's Green Finance Team.
Water from small dams in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock will be made drinkable, Chief Executive Officer Naveed Ahmed briefed the members on recent projects and presented the action plan.
All seven members of the governing body attended the meeting, including MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Warren, MPA Hamida Mian, Irfan Daulatana, officers of the Housing and Urban Development, Planning and Development board, representatives of the Local Government and Finance Departments.
