Nine wounded in gas leak fire in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :At least nine members of a family received burn injuries after their house caught fire due to gas leakage in Faisalabad here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that nine people sustained burn wounds due to fire broke out inside their house after gas leakage in Faisalabad's Altaf Gang neighbourhood.

Eight vehicles of rescue teams doused the fire after the struggle of half an hour, a private news channel reported.

The wounded persons were shifted to Allied Hospital and their lives were declared out of danger.