Nine-year Old Boy Electrocuted

Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:27 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A nine-year-old boy was electrocuted in a mishap at Basti Sanjarwala of Daira Din Panah here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Zohaib resident of Basti Sanjarwala touched the wires of an electronic machine and died on the spot.

Moreover, the residents complained that the fluctuation of electricity in the area has caused a huge damage of electronic gadgets.

