Nine Years Old Girl Body Found In Village Ghora Bazran

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) A 9-year-old girl was slaughtered on Monday in the village of Ghora Bazgran, an area under the jurisdiction of Rajoia police station in Tehsil Havelian.

The police shifted the girl's body to Type D Hospital Havelian for postmortem examination.

According to details provided by Sobia, the mother of the slain girl Aqsa, stated while filing an FIR at the police station, "My daughter went out of the house to play with the younger children. When she did not return home in the evening, we became worried and searched for her, but could not find any trace.

Throughout the night, our search yielded no results. In the morning, the lifeless body of the murdered girl was discovered at a short distance from the house."

The police shifted the dead body, which was found in a dreadful condition, to Type D Hospital Havelian for postmortem examination.

After the postmortem, the police handed over the body to the family and initiated action against unknown individuals under Section 302, registering a case, and commencing the process of apprehending the suspects.

