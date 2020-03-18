Nine years old girl reunited with her family in Islamabad

Islamabad Tarnol police on Wednesday recovered a nine years old girl who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited her with family, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police on Wednesday recovered a nine years old girl who went missing from the area of Tarnol and reunited her with family, a police spokesman said.

He said Zahir Shah resident of Dhoke Paracha Tarnol lodged a report with Tarnol police station that his nine year old daughter had been missing.

The complainant stated that he along with family members traced her but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Tarnol police registered First Information Report (case no. 154) on March 15-03-2020 under section 364-A PPC.

Following the compliant, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice and SP (Saddar) Umer Khan constituted a special team as per his directions under supervision of SDPO Sardar Khalid Mehmood Awan headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol police station Inspector Arshad Ali.

The team including Sub-Inspector Shahid Asgher and others started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing girl.

Later, police reunited her with their parents after completing the legal proceedings who have appreciated the hard work of Islamabad police.