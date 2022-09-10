UrduPoint.com

Nine Zero To Be Demolished If Declared 'dilapidated

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Nine Zero to be demolished if declared 'dilapidated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The fire incident, which took place on Thursday night, at MQM's sealed headquarters in the Azizabad area was due to short circuit.

The sources said that the authorities had decided to conduct an inspection of the Nine Zero building through experts. They added that the building will be fully demolished if it is declared dilapidated by the experts.

The head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Bahali Committee Dr Farooq Sattar has said that the fire incident at the MQM's sealed headquarters Nine Zero was no less than a mystery.

Sattar demanded the authorities to conduct an investigation to ascertain the facts.

The firefighting officials said that the said building was closed for a long time.

The spokesperson of the Rangers Sindh said that the blaze that erupted in the building was doused and the cooling process was continued.

Related Topics

Sindh MQM Fire Rangers Farooq Sattar

