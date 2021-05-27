Ningbo sub-provincial city in northeast Zhejiang province of China is making impressive efforts for the rural revitalization, said Nawab Ali Rahoojo, Deputy Consul General Pakistan in Shanghai after seeing the neat and beautiful village of Chongshou in Ningbo, east China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) ::Ningbo sub-provincial city in northeast Zhejiang province of China is making impressive efforts for the rural revitalization, said Nawab Ali Rahoojo, Deputy Consul General Pakistan in Shanghai after seeing the neat and beautiful village of Chongshou in Ningbo, east China.

During a two-day event "Ningbo in the Eyes of Asian Diplomats" from May 25-26, some 30 consular officials from 15 Asian countries including Pakistan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, Cambodia and Turkey came to Ningbo to learn about the recent economic and social development of the city and explore opportunities for economic and trade exchanges between Ningbo and other Asian countries under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

�The village is well organized, thanks to Chongshou town leadership for building a beautiful village and keeping it so prosperous. I think lots of visitors will come and appreciate beautiful views here,Ali said.

He was amazed to learn that Chongshou Town exports nearly USD 5 million of various commodities and accessories to Asian countries every year.

Among them, furniture and kitchenware are welcomed by customers from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and other countries, according to CEN.

"Ningbo's efforts in rural revitalization are impressive. It is rich and liveable with a harmonious neighborhood. As we walked along the road, the villagers waved to us and they were so warm and friendly."� Ali received dough figurines, straw hats and sachets as gifts from the villagers. Such a beautiful and interesting Chinese village filled his heart with nostalgia and he hoped to come again in the future.

Ningbo has played an important role in the communication and cooperation between China and other parts of Asia in advancing Belt and Road cooperation. The event aims to further strengthen cooperation between Ningbo and other Asian countries in the fields of trade and investment, so that more characteristic products from those countries can enter the Chinese market through Ningbo port, and guide more local enterprises to explore markets in those Asian countries.