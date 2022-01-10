Ningyo Art & Beauty exhibition starts on Tuesday

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :An exhibition titled 'Ningyo Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls' will be starting from Tuesday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

According to statement issued by PNCA, it would be a collaboration with Japan Foundation Embassy, Ningyo which means "human shape" in Japanese language.

The doll culture that has been cultivated over the long history of Japan will be introduced through a total of 67 carefully selected dolls, divided into 4 sections. Ningyo to pray for children's growth, Ningyo as fineart, Ningyo as folk art and spread of Ningyo culture.

This exhibition presents a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture, from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered to be the archetypes of dolls in Japan, local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, dress up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as doll toys.

