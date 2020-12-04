UrduPoint.com
Ninteen Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Of Over Rs 21.2m Recovered In Nov: SSP Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

Multan police have busted 19 gangs and arrested 53 members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs 21.2 million, drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last month of November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan police have busted 19 gangs and arrested 53 members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables of worth over Rs 21.2 million, drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during the last month of November.

Holding a press conference here on Friday, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that as per directives of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal, police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals across the district.

He said that police have traced 148 cases from the arrested members of these 19 gangs and recovered looted valuables, drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

SSP Operations said that police have registered 121 cases against illegal weapon holders and arrested 121 criminals during the last month. The police have recovered seven rifles, 16 guns, one revolver, 100 pistols and rounds from their possessing possession, he added.

He further said that police have arrested 175 drug peddlers and busted 10 distilleries besides recovering 6225 litre liquor, 33.327 kg Hashish, 1.48 kg Heroin, 0.280 kg Opium and eight kg Hemp from their possession.

On the other hand, police have also arrested five criminals of murder, six of attempt to murder, 17 of rape, eight of gang rape, 11 of robbery, four of theft, nine of motorcycle lifting, 29 of cattle theft, seven of aerial firing, five of weapon display and three of extortion have also been arrested during the last month, he added.

Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshad Hairder further maintained that police have also apprehended 188 proclaimed offenders including 16 of category A and 172 of category B. He said that crackdown against criminals would continue without any discrimination as per vision of Additional IG South Punjab Catp (retd) Zaffar Iqbal of making a crime free society.

