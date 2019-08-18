UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Ninth class result to be announced on Aug 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education would announce the result of Matric part-I (Ninth class) on August 19.

According to Education Board Rawalpindi spokesman Arslan Cheema, the board would announce the result on Monday at 10 am.

The candidates can check their result on the board's website www.biserwp.edu.pk and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. The result could also be checked by sending short message service (SMS) at 800296.

He further informed that according to the schedule announced by Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) the SSC supply examswould start from Aug 31.

