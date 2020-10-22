Ninth class student dies on road in peshawar

A student of ninth class died on road when the two-wheeler he was riding upon was hit by a tractor trolley in Rustam village of Mardan district on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A student of ninth class died on road when the two-wheeler he was riding upon was hit by a tractor trolley in Rustam village of Mardan district on Thursday.

A Police spokesman said the incident occurred at Nawa Pull Rustam where the bike of 17-year-old Jahanzeb was hit by a tractor trolley.

The student died on the spot while the driver of the tractor trolley was shifted to police station for legal action.

Officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the boy's body to Type-D hospital in Mardan.