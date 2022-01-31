UrduPoint.com

NIO&AVS To Facilitate Patients Of South Punjab At DHQ Multan: Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday announced that Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (NIO&AVS) would facilitate patients of South Punjab at DHQ Multan

She announced this while presiding over a meeting here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) to review progress on the setting up of the NIO&AVS at DHQ Multan.

Secretary Health South Punjab Nadir Chatha whereas Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University and other officials joined the meeting via video link.

Special Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail apprised the Minister about latest developments.

The provincial minister said "We need an exclusive Ophthalmology institute for South Punjab", adding that the purpose behind setting up of NIO&AVS was to facilitate patients of south Punjab.

She said that beds of DHQ Multan would be reserved for the Institute, adding that all services and facilities related to ophthalmology would be provided at Nishtar Institute of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that new state of the art centers were being developed across province, adding that the Institute would be a great gift for south Punjab from Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat card is a great gift for the nation from Prime Minister Imran Khan", she added.

