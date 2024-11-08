NIPA delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A delegation comprising officers of the 36th Senior Management Course (SMC) led by Chief Instructor National Institute of Pakistan Administration (NIPA) Dr. Samreen Zahra called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Friday.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said, "The purpose of civil service is to serve the public and as a civil servant, public service should be your priority." He said that the development of the country and the nation lies in the supremacy of merit and the strength of the institutions.

The Governor Punjab said that the performance of the institutions can be increased by improving public service delivery.

He expressed the hope that the officers would use all their abilities to provide relief to the people and for their welfare. He said that a plan is on the cards to improve the universities. On this occasion, Governor Punjab also answered the questions of the officers.

Earlier, Chief Instructor NIPA Dr. Samreen Zahra briefed the Governor Punjab in detail about the aims and objectives of the 36th SMC.