NIPA delegation visits AirSial HQ

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A distinguished delegation of senior civil servants from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA, formerly NIMS), Islamabad, visited the AirSial head office as part of their Senior Management Course.

The delegation, comprising officers of Grades 18-19, was briefed on AirSial’s remarkable journey, operational milestones, and future growth strategy.

The delegation was warmly received by AirSial’s leadership, including Chairman, Fazal Jilani and Vice Chairman AirSial, Muhammad Umer Mir, who provided an in-depth overview of the airline’s inception, challenges overcome, and key accomplishments since its launch. The session highlighted AirSial’s commitment to excellence, innovation and contribution to Pakistan’s aviation sector.

Chairman and Vice Chairman AirSial Ltd, delivered a comprehensive presentation, detailing the airline’s operational framework, fleet expansion, route network, and customer-centric initiatives. The discussion also covered strategic plans for further enhancing connectivity and service quality in line with international standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Fazal Jilani remarked, “We are honored to host such an esteemed delegation from NIPA. AirSial’s success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our passengers. We remain committed to driving progress in Pakistan’s aviation industry and look forward to scaling new heights.”

Vice Chairman Muhammad Umer Mir added, “This interaction with senior civil servants is invaluable, as it fosters mutual learning and collaboration. We appreciate their interest in AirSial’s model and were confident that such engagements will further strengthen public-private sector synergies.”

The visiting delegation expressed keen interest in AirSial’s business model and praised its rapid growth amid competitive challenges. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, allowing participants to gain deeper insights into the airline’s strategic vision.